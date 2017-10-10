Lyon star Carl Fearns - who backed out of Gloucester deal - out for season with ACL rupture

Lyon’s Carl Fearns, the English back-row who was nominated for the 2016/2017 Top 14 player of the year award, has been ruled out for the rest of the season after rupturing his cruciate ligament last weekend against Agen.

The 28 year-old signed a three-year deal to join Gloucester last year before having a change of heart over the move. Lyon ultimately paid Gloucester a compensation fee in June for Fearns to remain in France.

Fearns received little support from one Gloucester support in particular after announcing his season was over, who messaged him on Twitter in a now deleted post saying: "Sometimes karma comes back and bites you in the a***."

Back in June, Fearns hit back at accusations that his motivations behind rejecting the move to Gloucester came purely down to money.

Fearns has been sensational for Lyon since his arrival after leaving Bath in 2015, when the French club were still playing in the ProD2, France's second division.

His outstanding 2016/2017 campaign saw Fearns finish as the top ball carrier in the league and top try-scoring forward with eight tries.

The ambitious club are currently in first place in the Top 14 after the opening seven matches, winning six games including results against Bordeaux-Begles, Castres and Racing 92.

Reports in France suggest that the club will look to try and bring in a medical joker to cover for Fearns' season-long absence.

That's my season over folks. Rubbish news but I'm a lucky man with lots of support around me so #inferno2.0 is coming soon(ish��). ���� — Carl fearns (@Carl_Fearns) 9 October 2017

Thank you everyone for the messages, rugby is an awesome community. #lovesport#loverugby — Carl fearns (@Carl_Fearns) 9 October 2017