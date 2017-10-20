Lyon striker Bertrand Traore brands Everton fight as 'incredible' and claims he was struck by fan

Lyon striker Bertrand Traore has branded the fight between his side and Everton in Thursday night’s Europa League encounter as “incredible”, and claims he was punched by a fan at Goodison Park.

The ugly scenes, in which one man carrying a child appeared to strike one of Lyon’s players, were triggered by a rash challenge from Everton defender Ashley Williams, who barged into goalkeeper Anthony Lopes as he jumped to claim a high ball.

The shoulder charge appeared to be an attempt by Williams to earn his side a corner given that Lopes was close to the byline, but it left the ‘keeper flying through the air before hitting the advertising hoardings at which point a mass skirmish broke out between both sets of players.

Speaking after Lyon’s 2-1 win, former Chelsea player Traore said: “It’s not normal what happened. When we see this, we help each other as a team and so I came to help Lopes. But a supporter punched me! It’s incredible.”

Everton have since identified and banned the fan involved in Thursday’s player brawl.

A club statement issued on Friday morning read: “Club officials have reviewed the footage of an incident that occurred in the 64th minute of the game against Olympique Lyonnaise where supporters towards the front of the lower Gwladys Street End became involved in a confrontation between players.

“We have identified one individual whom action will now be taken against. This will include a ban from attending future Everton fixtures and the club registering a formal complaint with Merseyside Police.”

The statement followed confirmation from Merseyside Police that they are investigating the incident.