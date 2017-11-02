Lyon vs Everton: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Everton travel to Lyon on Thursday night knowing that anything less than a win will see them crash out of the Europa League this season.

After three games, the Toffees have only managed to earn a single point in Group E and would need a radical turnaround in performance to stand any chance of qualifying for the knockout rounds. Recent form, however, gives little to be optimistic about. As well as being eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Chelsea last week, two consecutive league defeats – including a 5-2 thrashing at home to Arsenal - have left the Merseyside club languishing in the relegation zone, merely four points off bottom-placed Crystal Palace.

Moreover, this run of disappointing results has been exacerbated by a context of managerial uncertainty. Following the sacking of Ronald Koeman last Monday, caretaker boss David Unsworth has done little to convince the Everton hierarchy that he is the right person for the job. Although he is likely to take charge again in Lyon, the imminent prospect of him being swapped for a more long-term replacement – most likely during the international break, which starts next Monday - will do little to settle the struggling Toffees.

Given their very slim chances of progressing in Europe, expect some squad rotation from Unsworth tonight as he seeks to rest some key players for Sunday’s league game against Watford. Schneiderlin and Baningme are likely to be paired in central midfield, whilst Cuco Martina may also replace Leighton Baines at left back.

For the hosts, eager to cement their place in the last-32 with a decisive victory over their struggling visitors and confident with a four-game winning streak coming into this match, expect a full strength XI. Although Grenier and Mendy are both sidelined with injuries, star forwards Memphis Depay and Nabil Fekir will both be aiming to inflict some pain on the Toffees.