Lyth thumps 161 as Yorkshire plunder 260 in T20

Yorkshire equalled the third-highest total in T20 cricket on Thursday, as opener Adam Lyth (161) managed the third-best individual score.

Adam Lyth thumped 161 from just 73 balls - the third-highest score in the history of Twenty20 cricket - as Yorkshire Vikings racked up a mammoth total of 260-4 in their NatWest T20 Blast fixture with Northants Steelbacks.

Lyth was in devastating form at Headingley on Thursday, the former England Test opener hitting 20 fours and seven sixes on his way to the biggest total in English domestic T20 cricket.

Only Chris Gayle (175 not out) and Hamilton Masakadza (162*) have managed more substantial innings in a T20, while Yorkshire's huge total represents the equal third-highest team total in the format.

Amid some predictably painful bowling figures, the analysis of former Yorkshire seamer Ben Sanderson stood out, as he conceded an eye-watering 77 from his four overs.