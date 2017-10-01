‘I’m just happy’, says West Ham's hero Sakho

The Senegal international came off the bench to net the winner for the Hammers against the Swans and he is glad to have helped his team grab the win

West Ham United hero Diafra Sakho is elated after scoring the winner against Swansea in Saturday's English Premier League encounter at the London Stadium.

The 27-year-old forward came on as a second half substitute and his last-gasp goal was enough to secure all three points for Slaven Billic’s side.

“I’m just happy,” Sakho told club website.

“I am happy for the team to win the game, and it is a very important moment for all the players to win before the international break.”

Sakho was recalled to the Senegal national side - for the first time in two years - for a crucial Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying game against Cape Verde and he hopes to carry his form into the tie.

“The national team needs my help, and I am looking forward to showing the fans that I am here for them and hopefully I can score one or two goals for them.

“I hope to score more goals for West Ham when I am back as well!”