I’m not Drogba, says Huddersfield’s Mounie

The 22-year-old forward has made an instant impact for the Terriers drawing comparisons to the Ivory Coast legend

Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie has refused to be drawn on comparisons to Didier Drogba, insisting he wants to create his own history.

The Benin international who joined the John Smith's Stadium outfit from Montpellier for a club record fee of £11.5 million scored twice on his debut against Crystal Palace.

And that performance started drawing comparisons to the Chelsea legend.

Although the 22-year-old admitted that 39-year-old is one of his footballing idols, he insists he would rather walk his own path.

"I watched a lot of players, but Drogba was one of the best," Mounie told Sky Sports

"He's a great player and an example for me. I'm trying to follow his steps, but I'm Steve Mounie, and I've got to try and make my own history.”

David Wagner’s charges are undefeated so far this term -winning twice and drawing once, Mounie is however not getting carried away by their impressive start.

"It's just the beginning - I try to do my best for the team," he continued

"It was a really great start against Crystal Palace - but it was only the first game. There's a long way to go - we have to be aware. We need to be at our best every game as the Premier League is very hard. If you want to stay up, then you have to be strong every weekend.

"We are all together. There is great togetherness in this team. It helped as we started all together and we did the preparation early."