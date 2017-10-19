‘I’m trying to get my ruthless streak back’ - Leicester City’s Mahrez

The Algeria international has disclosed that he is trying to get back to his best while expressing his disappointment with his side’s recent result

Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez has admitted to his struggles in front of goal, and revealed he is working hard to get back to his 'ruthless' best.

The winger's only goal so far in the league helped the Foxes claim a 1-1 draw against West Brom on Monday night, in Craig Shakespeare's last game in charge.

And the 26-year-old, whose 17 goals led the King Power Stadium outifit to an unprecendented English Premier League triumph last two seasons, revealed he is working to get back to his goalscoring best.

“It’s good to score but when there isn’t the three points at the end it’s a bit frustrating,” Mahrez told Leicester Mercury.

“Chilly [Ben Chilwell] got a ball in. I was waiting on the edge of the penalty box I controlled it on my chest and hit it with my right foot.

“It was a good goal but we didn’t win so I’m a bit frustrated and disappointed.

“I’m trying to get my ruthless streak back in front of goal, but it’s not easy.

“I’m getting there. I am getting better I just have to work more in training."

Mahrez will be hoping for a positive outing when Leicester City visit Tammy Abraham and Jordan Ayew's Swansea at the Liberty Stadium in their next English Premier League encounter on Saturday.