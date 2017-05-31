‘I’m very happy!’ - New Man City goalkeeper Ederson delighted with €40m transfer

No official word has emerged from either club involved in the transfer, but the young shot-stopper has seemingly spilled the beans

Despite neither Benfica or Manchester City officialising the transfer, Ederson Moraes has said he is 'very happy' after completing a five-year, €40 million transfer to Pep Guardiola's side.

The 23-year-old's move to the Etihad Stadium has been expected since the start of the week, though it is thought that third-party ownership issues had been holding up the deal.

Ederson has been spotted in Manchester ahead of his medical with the club early in the week, and has seemingly now confirmed that the issues have been resolved.

“I'm very happy!” the 23-year-old goalkeeper told A Bola upon returning to Lisbon on Wednesday evening, “The first impressions were very good.”

With an official announcement expected imminently, Ederson will join new midfield signing Bernardo Silva, who moved from Monaco in a reported £43m switch.

And Silva knows the young goalkeeper well from his time at Benfica.

“I had the pleasure of sharing a few moments with him coming through at Benfica – he's a great goalkeeper.

“If I can play with him I'll be very happy.”