Mabil & McGrath relegated in Denmark as Esbjerg go down

There was to be heartache for the duo against Horsens, with a 3-2 defeat in a relegation play-off encounter seeing them slip out of the top tier

Awer Mabil and Brent McGrath have seen their Danish club, Esbjerg fB, relegated out of the Danish top-flight.

Needing to prevail in the second round of play-off fixtures, a 3-2 defeat at the hands of AC Horsens has pushed the duo through the Superliga trapdoor.

Mabil saw 19 minutes of action in a crunch clash, having been introduced as a second-half substitute.

Esbjerg were already trailing 2-1 at that stage, with goals from Lasse Kryger and Kjartan Finnbogason sandwiching a reply from Jacob Sorensen.

Things got worse, though, within two minutes of Mabil’s introduction, as Finnbogason converted from the penalty spot.

Esbjerg were then reduced to 10 men late on, before snatching a stoppage-time consolation through Budu Zivzivadze.

It now remains to be seen what the future holds for Mabil, who had been on loan at Esbjerg from FC Midtjylland.

McGrath, meanwhile, did not figure in the matchday squad against Horsens, preventing the one-cap Australia international from adding to his solitary strike in 17 appearances this season.