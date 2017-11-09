Mackay not in contention for Scotland job

Interim boss Malky Mackay is not being considered for Scotland's vacant managerial position.

Malky Mackay is not in contention to become Scotland manager on a full-time basis, according to Scottish Football Association (SFA) chief executive Stewart Regan.

The former Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic boss is in charge in an interim capacity and will oversee Thursday's friendly against Netherlands at Pittodrie.

Scotland are still on the hunt for a permanent appointment following the departure of Gordon Strachan, who left via mutual agreement in October having fallen short of a World Cup play-off berth.

But Mackay, who became the SFA's performance director in December 2016, is not being considered for the role.

"No, Malky and I have discussed this," Regan told Talksport.

"He's got a big job on his hands, he's said that himself.

"He's been asked by the board to undertake this on a one-match basis, that's been made very clear and he knows ... the management of seven squads, including the youth teams, are his domain.

"Malky's got a big job to do and he'll go back to performance director after tonight."

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill is reported to be favoured by the SFA, while Sam Allardyce has withdrawn himself from the race.