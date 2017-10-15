Maddon ejected after overturned call, saw 'a great baseball play'

Joe Maddon was furious about the controversial call that went against the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Chicago manager Joe Maddon was ejected in the seventh inning of Saturday's 5-2 loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers after a controversial call was overturned against the Cubs.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner hit a single into left field. Shortstop Charlie Culberson raced around third base to force a play at home plate. He was initially ruled out having never actually touched the plate, but the play was reviewed and overturned because Cubs catcher Willson Contreras blocked Culberson's path to the plate before he had the ball.

An irate Maddon stormed onto the field to argue, furious at the decision, and he was ultimately ejected. He turned around and yelled at every ump he could find before leaving the field.

"I saw a great baseball play," Maddon said after the game. "I saw [Kyle] Schwarber come in on a grounded ball, use his feet perfectly, make a low, great throw to the plate that could have been cut off, had we needed it to be, but did not because we chose to have it go to home plate. Perfect skip-hop, great play by Contreras. The ball kind of taking Willson towards the line, towards foul territory. He catches the ball, and his technique was absolutely 100 per cent perfect.

"I could not disagree more with the interpretation of that. However, I will defend the umpires. The umpires did everything according to what they've been told, but I, from day one, have totally disagreed with the content of that rule. I think it's wrong. I think there's anybody that's played Major League or even Minor League Baseball will agree with me 100 per cent on that."

Maddon added that he did not think Contreras blocked the plate outside of a legitimate baseball play.

"I don't think the rule was called correctly either. From what I saw, the ball took Willson toward that line. I disagree with that. So I disagree with it on both counts," Maddon said.