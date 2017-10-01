‘We made it as easy as we could,’ Iwobi thrilled with Arsenal’s win

The Nigeria international is delighted with the Gunners defeat of the Seagulls after rounding off the win with his goal in the second half

Alex Iwobi is pleased with Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Brighton at the Emirates Stadium.

The 21-year-old finally found the back of the net in a league game since January to ease Arsene Wenger’s men to their fourth league win this campaign.

The Nigeria international also singled out Alexis Sanchez for praise following his astonishing back-heel assist.

"I wouldn't say it was comfortable but we made it as easy as we could,” Iwobi told BBC Sport.

“It is always good to win the game and come away with a clean sheet.

“It was a great team play. I didn't think Alexis would find me but it shows the skill he has. He is capable of doing anything. To have eyes in the back of his head and back-heel to me was amazing."