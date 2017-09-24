We have made huge progress, says Manchester United’s Eric Bailly

After helping the Red Devils to three trophies in his debut season in England, the 23-year-old defender believes the team has become even better

Manchester United defender, Eric Bailly says the Red Devils have made huge progress when compared to the previous campaign.

The Cote d'Ivoire international joined the Old Trafford giants from Villarreal in the summer of 2016 and was an integral part of the squad that won the Community Sheild, English League Cup and the Uefa Europa League.

Although the defender regards last season as a success, however, he says there are glaring differences in the way the team has gone about their execution –with Jose Mourinho’s men starting the season on an impressive note compared to the last term.

“I am happy because, this year, we can see a huge progression in the team compared with last season,” Bailly told club website.

“Even though I don’t think we were bad last season – we were good – but, this year, there is more desire, more success at everything we do and, as I said, I hope that will continue.”

“We are already aware that this will be a tough game, a very difficult match because, in that team, there are a lot of quality players who are hard to deal with at all the major championships,” he continued.

“We have to pay attention. We have to work with the manager, follow everything he has told us in training during the week and go with a strong mental attitude so that we can win trophies."