Madjer optimistic of Algeria’s future after ‘tough’ Nigeria test

The Desert Foxes handler was satisfied with his team’s display as they battled the Super Eagles to a draw, and predicted a bright future for the side

Rabah Madjer has expressed optimism as regards Algeria's future following their 1-1 stalemate with Nigeria in Constantine on Friday evening.

Madjer who recently took over at the Desert Foxes’ helms led them against the Super Eagles in their final Group B encounter.

A late Yacine Brahimi penalty preserved the hosts’ pride after John Ogu's 62nd minute stunner had given Gernot Rohr’s men the lead.

And with the North Africans set to miss out of Russia 2018 World Cup after finishing bottom of the group, the former Porto striker predicts a brighter future for his team.

“Frankly, we could not ask more to this team. We faced a very tough team from Nigeria, who did not let it go despite their World Cup qualification earned even before this match. We tried to develop our game despite the difficulties,” Madjer said after the game.



”That said, I think that what I saw tonight, the future of this selection looks bright. There are many positive things to remember, though, I repeat, not everything has been perfect.



”I think this draw is satisfying even if we could have won if we had converted the opportunities we got , especially in the second half.”