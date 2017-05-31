Madrid's world record Mbappe pursuit may spell end for Morata, but Benzema stays

Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe could force Alvaro Morata to move on in the summer, but Karim Benzema is set to stay at Real Madrid despite doubts over the French forward's form in 2016-17.

Benzema is in his eighth season at Real and the 29-year-old has come in for criticism from fans and also the media for some off-colour performances in the current campaign, but he remains highly valued by the people that matter most at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ever since Gonzalo Higuain left to join Napoli in 2013, Benzema has been the undisputed first-choice centre-forward at Real, even though the club have tried to bring in several strikers in that time - including Luis Suarez and Robert Lewandowski.

President Florentino Perez is a big supporter of the French forward and the club chief said in March: "For me he is the best number 9 in the world. It is difficult to find a player like him. At the moment I would say he will stay here forever."