Madrid & Barca both cruise, but boring Copa needs new format

No surprises in the Copa del Rey. Barcelona beat Murcia 3-0 away from home on Tuesday night with hardly any of their first-team regulars in the line-up and Real Madrid followed up with a 2-0 win at nearby Fuenlabrada on Tuesday as a host of big names stayed at home. It is time for a change.

Every year, there is talk of 2009 and Madrid's 4-0 loss to Alcorcon: the Alcorconazo . That remarkable result proved to be the beginning of the end for coach Manuel Pellegrini as Los Blancos crashed out following a narrow 1-0 win in the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But ever since then, there have been no real shocks in Spain's cup competition. Why? Because the big clubs have grown richer and even with a second or third XI, an upset is unlikely these days.

Barca beat Murcia on Tuesday with goals from Paco Alcacer, Gerard Deulofeu and youngster Jose Arnaiz. The first two played for Valencia and AC Milan, respectively, before moving to the Catalan club, while the latter was an exciting talent brought in from Valladolid (who play in Spain's Segunda Division, one tier above Murcia). Even without Lionel Messi et al, the Blaugrana were huge favourites.

murcia barcelona copa del rey credit LFP More