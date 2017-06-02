Madrid boss Zidane names son Enzo in Champions League final squad

The Blancos will face Juventus at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium on Saturday, with two members of the Zidane family hoping to get their hands on a medal

Zinedine Zidane has named his son Enzo in Real Madrid’s Champions League final squad to face Juventus.

The Blancos will take on the Italian title winners at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium on Saturday.

EXCLUSIVE: Ronaldo or Dybala goal offer

They will do so with all of their big guns available to them, with Gareth Bale having shaken off a knock to come into contention for a fixture being staged in his hometown.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric can all expect to be involved, while Enzo could ensure that two members of the Zidane family get their hands on a medal.

Enzo was promoted to train with the first-team in October 2016, with the 22-year-old midfielder making a goal-scoring debut in a Copa del Rey clash with Cultural Leonesa in November.

Ronaldo: I would tell James to stay

That has been his only senior outing to date, but he could now grace the grandest fixture in European football.

Whatever happens, he and his father will be hoping to see Madrid make history this weekend by becoming the first club to defend the Champions League crown in its current format.