Madrid confirm Ramos' broken nose after derby clash

Sergio Ramos' derby day injury has now been confirmed as a broken nose following his withdrawal in Real Madrid's draw at Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos suffered a broken nose in Saturday's derby draw with Atletico Madrid, the club have confirmed.

Ramos was substituted at the interval at the Wanda Metropolitano, having suffered the injury in a clash with Lucas Hernandez late in the first half - the Spain international's nose pouring with blood.

Coach Zinedine Zidane had suggested after the game that it was a fracture and Madrid have now confirmed the extent of the injury in a short statement following medical tests.

Madrid have released no details of Ramos' expected lay-off, Zidane similarly having been unsure of a timescale for his return.

The European champions are now 10 points off the pace of rivals and LaLiga leaders Barcelona, remaining in third place.

