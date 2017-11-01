Madrid move would see Kane recognised as world class, says Carlton Cole

Carlton Cole believes that Harry Kane could cement his reputation as a world-class striker if he moved to Real Madrid like former Tottenham stars Gareth Bale and Luka Modric.

Kane is currently out injured but his scoring rate has put him among Europe's elite, and at the end of September he trailed only Lionel Messi for goals in 2017.

Cole is a former England player and he has been watching the Spurs forward closely this season. He believes that a move to a club like Real Madrid could help him as Tottenham prepare to welcome the European champions to Wembley on Wednesday.

“Harry Kane has done so well for himself,” Cole told Goal. “A lot of people are saying he’s world class but I don’t think he’s world class yet. I think he’s in great form but is he world class? I think Robert Lewandowski is, who does it year in, year out.

“Kane has been doing it for a while now but to be considered at a world-class level he needs to do it for longer and do it with England. I think he will get there one day, to a world-class level.

