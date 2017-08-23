Madu admits Enugu Rangers struggled against Katsina United

Even though they got the maximum points, the midfielder admitted the Flying Antelopes were not at their best against the Chanji Boys

Enugu Rangers midfielder, Chiamaka Madu admits they struggled in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Katsina United.

Chibuzor Madu opened the scoring for the Flying Antelopes in the 38th minutes but the Chanji Boys shocked their hosts with the equalizer on the stroke of half time from the spot through Timothy Danladi before the midfielder saved his team’s blushes with the winner ten minutes after the break.

“It was a nervy victory for us. We are satisfied with the victory and we are have moved on from it. At times it is good to win not playing the best type of football. We are in a position which mandates us to win our games and the tie with Katsina United is one of our must win. We have made our fans to suffer a lot this season and the win last weekend will go a long way to soothe their nerves,” Madu told Goal.

“We now know that we will be in the premier league next season if we can beat Remo Stars in Shagamu on Sunday. We know it won’t be an easy tie but we are very confident that the eagerness to finalize our riddles about our topflight stay will spur us on to secure the result we wanted at the expense of our hosts.

“It has been a season that we won’t like to remember because of what we have passed through but we believing in God that everything will end well with the way we battled Katsina United last weekend.”