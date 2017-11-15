Maestri and Doussain to make Toulouse exits

Toulouse have been unable to tie Les Bleus duo Yoann Maestri and Jean-Marc Doussain to new contract.

Yoann Maestri will leave Toulouse to join Top 14 rivals La Rochelle and his France team-mate Jean-Marc Doussain will also move on at the end of the season.

Lock Maestri has agreed to make the switch to Stade Marcel-Deflandre on a deal that will run until 2022.

He was part of the Toulouse squad that won the Heineken Cup in 2010 and the 29-year-old has also claimed two Top 14 titles since his move from Toulon in 2009.

The second-row will join a La Rochelle side that are third in the Top 14 table, just two points better off than his current employers, when his contract expires next June.

Maestri has won 60 caps for Les Bleus and captained a France XV in a defeat to a New Zealand side in Lyon on Tuesday.

Toulouse also revealed that they have been unable to agree terms with fly-half Doussain.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Top 14 leaders Lyon.