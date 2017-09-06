Magbisa disappointed with Ifeanyi Ubah humiliation

The midfielder could not rescue the Anambra Warriors from defeat to Sunshine Stars and has expressed his displeasure over their dismal display

Ifeanyi Ubah's Wisdom Magbisa is disappointed and has described Sunday's 4-0 loss to Sunshine Stars as their worst performance this season.

Kelechi Ogoh's brace plus Ajibola Ategbeye and Tope Orelope strikes handed Yaw Preko's men their second defeat on a bounce and heaviest this term.

But the Anambra Warriors man assures his side will do all to bounce back against Lobi Stars to finish their campaign on the high in Nnewi.

"This was not what we expected or bargained for and honestly, a game I don't want to remember," Magbisa told Goal.

"It is one of the worst games of the season. I'm still shocked how we lost in Ijebu Ode. It was disastrous, to say the least if you see the way we lost the match.

"I think we really didn't do well enough. Losing by 4-0 is sad and a kind of margin difficult to imagine with our pedigree.

"It has happened and we must move on and focus on our last game against Lobi Stars. It is an important game to us as our final game of the season we need a win to make the fans happy on Sunday."