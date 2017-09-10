Magnificent Marquez masters moist Misano to pull level with Dovizioso

Danilo Petrucci led for the bulk of the San Marino Grand Prix, only to be passed on the final lap by reigning world champion Marc Marquez.

Marc Marquez timed his attack to perfection at rain-drenched Misano, passing Danilo Petrucci on the final lap of the San Marino Grand Prix to claim his fourth win of the season and draw level with Andrea Dovizioso at the top of the riders' standings.

Petrucci looked poised to secure a maiden race victory for Octo Pramac when he claimed the lead courtesy of Jorge Lorenzo's early crash and then held off Marquez and Dovizioso to remain in front on a sodden track.

However, after shadowing Petrucci in ominous fashion throughout the penultimate lap, Marquez made his move on the last visit to turn one.

There was no stopping the defending world champion thereafter as he completed the fastest lap of the race to seal victory, in challenging conditions that led to a host of crashes throughout the showpiece race and the earlier Moto2 and Moto3 events.

Dovizioso fell back in the closing stages to finish a distant third, meaning he and Marquez are tied on 199 points.

"This championship is really tight - five points can be a lot in the end," Marquez told BT Sport as he reflected on his late pass on Petrucci. "This victory is really important for me."

Movistar Yamaha's Maverick Vinales was fourth, well adrift of the leading trio having started on pole. He now trails Marquez and Dovizioso by 16 points in the championship.

ZARCO FINISHES ON FOOT TO CLAIM A POINT!

After a stunning start that saw him rise from fifth to first almost immediately, Lorenzo soon pulled clear at the head of the field.

The three-time world champion looked to be in total control, only to then crash out in dramatic fashion.

Holding a commanding lead of around five seconds, Lorenzo lost control of his Ducati at turn six and was launched over the handlebars - landing back-first on the track.

Petrucci took over at the front for more than 20 laps, but Marquez took top spot when it mattered most.

IN THE POINTS



1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda)



2. Danilo Petrucci (OCTO Pramac)



3. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)



4. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha)



5. Michele Pirro (Ducati)



6. Jack Miller (EG 0,0 Marc VDS)



7. Scott Redding (OCTO Pramac)



8. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar)



9. Jonas Folger (Monster Yamaha Tech 3)



10. Bradley Smith (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)



11. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)



12. Alvaro Bautista (Pull&Bear Aspar Team)



13. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda)



14. Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda)



15. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3)

TITLE STANDINGS



Marc Marquez - 199



Andrea Dovizioso - 199



Maverick Vinales - 183



Valentino Rossi - 157



Dani Pedrosa - 150

NEXT UP



Valentino Rossi is likely to be missing again due to his broken leg when the teams head to Aragon in a fortnight's time. Marquez has won there on three occasions, more than any other rider.