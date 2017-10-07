Magnificent McGuire bows out a champion as Rhinos claim Grand Final glory

Castleford Tigers were Super League's standout team in 2017, but the experienced Leeds Rhinos taught them a lesson in the Grand Final.

The departing Danny McGuire ended his illustrious Leeds Rhinos career in fitting fashion with a man-of-the-match performance as Super League's most successful club claimed an eighth Grand Final victory by beating Castleford Tigers 24-6.

The free-scoring Tigers were a class apart for the bulk of 2017 as they cantered to the League Leaders' Shield, before edging out St Helens in a thrilling semi-final to move within one win of a first title in their 91-year history.

However, the Rhinos' greater experience told at a sodden Old Trafford as Castleford, shorn of key full-back Zak Hardaker after the former Leeds man was dropped this week for breaching club rules, fell victim to a ruthless display.

McGuire, in his last appearance before moving to Hull KR and having been man of the match in the 2015 showpiece, played a leading role - crossing twice, scoring two drop goals and also setting up one of Tom Briscoe's two tries in a contest that ultimately proved surprisingly one-sided.

As a result, both McGuire and the retiring Rob Burrow will depart Headingley as champions, just as Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock and Kylie Leuluai did two years earlier.

Leeds' fourth Grand Final triumph from as many visits to Old Trafford under Brian McDermott completed a stunning turnaround, after a shambolic 2016 campaign saw the Rhinos fail to make the top eight.

Although Cas turned down a simple shot at goal early on, the vastly experienced Rhinos were much the stronger in the first 30 minutes, with McGuire pulling the strings.

A precise kick from the veteran half-back set up the only try of the first half - Briscoe leaping high to beat Jy Hitchcox and Michael Shenton to the ball and dot down for a score Kallum Watkins converted.