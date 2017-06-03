Magnificent Murray sends old foe del Potro packing

There was no titanic struggle between Andy Murray and Juan Martin del Potro on this occasion, as the top seed won in three sets.

Top seed Andy Murray sailed into the fourth round of the French Open with a straight-sets victory over old foe Juan Martin del Potro on Saturday.

Murray fought back to win a thrilling first set on Court Philippe Chatrier and never looked back, triumphing 7-6 (10-8) 7-5 6-0 to move into the last 16.

The world number one beat the Argentinian in an epic Olympic final last year before Del Potro won a marathon Davis Cup five-setter, but Murray produced his best match of the tournament to get the job done in emphatic fashion.

Murray mixed his game up expertly, enjoying success with cute drop shots and making a tiring Del Potro run far more than he wanted to on a gloomy day in Paris to set up a meeting with John Isner or Karen Khachanov.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Murray [1] bt del Potro [29] 7-6 (10-8) 7-5 6-0

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Murray – 44/28

Del Potro – 35/43

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Murray – 5/3

Del Potro – 6/4

BREAK POINTS WON

Murray – 6/17

Del Potro – 2/9

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Murray – 57

Del Potro – 61

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Murray – 69/61

Del Potro – 65/33

TOTAL POINTS

Murray – 118

Del Potro – 92