Mahmudullah overlooked as Bangladesh recall Nasir and Shafiul

Mahmudullah will have to wait for a return to Bangladesh's Test team, but Nasir Hossain and Shafiul Islam could feature against Australia.

Nasir Hossain and Shafiul Islam have been recalled to a 14-man Bangladesh squad for the first Test against Australia, but there is no place for Mahmudullah or Mominul Haque.

All-rounder Nasir played the last of his 17 Tests to date two years ago, while fast bowler Shafiul has not featured in the longest format since October 2016.

Yet both will now hope to be involved in Mirpur on August 27 when the two-Test series with Australia gets under way.

A run of poor form led to Mahmudullah being dropped for Bangladesh's most recent Test, against Sri Lanka in March, and he remains on the sidelines despite a match-winning century against New Zealand in June's ICC Champions Trophy.

Opener Mominul, who was also left out for the second Sri Lanka Test, has been overlooked too, even though he boasts an average of 47 and scored fifties in two of his last four five-day matches.

Seamer Subashis Roy is another player to have been omitted.

Australia arrived in Dhaka to begin their tour on Friday.

Bangladesh squad for first Test: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Taskin Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasir Hossain, Tamim Iqbal, Shafiul Islam, Taijul Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar.