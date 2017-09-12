Mahrez will be at his best soon, says Leicester City's Morgan

After a failed move from the King Power Stadium, the Foxes skipper is sure that the troubled Algerian will hit top form soon

Leicester captain Wes Morgan has backed Riyad Mahrez to start firing on all cylinders after his failing to move out of the King Power Stadium on transfer deadline day.

The Algeria international who expressed his desire to leave the former English champions saw his transfer to AS Roma hit the rock, as the Foxes turned down their bid.

Despite the failed move, he has featured for Craig Shakespeare's men - though has been accused of not giving his best for the team.

Even at this, his teammate is sure that the one time English Premier League player of the season will soon return to the form that attracted top European outfits.

“He’s had a good start to the season and against the bigger teams he might find it a bit more difficult,” Morgan told Leicester Mercury.

“But he’s always been spot on with his attitude so far and he knows that we need him.

“I’m sure he’ll be at his best as soon as he can.”

Leicester are 17th on the log with three points from four games and will visit the John Smith's Stadium for a date with Huddersfield Town on Saturday.