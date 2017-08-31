Mahrez lands in Barcelona ahead of Camp Nou move

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer stories from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and beyond on the last day of the UK transfer window

Riyad Mahrez has landed in Barcelona as a move to the Blaugrana draws closer, Goal understands.

The Leicester City star was granted leave from international duty with Algeria on Wednesday, and it appears his destination will be Camp Nou.

Barca 11/2 to beat Espanyol 3-0

After landing Ousmane Dembele, Barca have zeroed in on 26-year-old Mahrez to continue to bolster the club's ranks following the €222m departure of Neymar to PSG.

Barca have made several bids for Philippe Coutinho but with Liverpool remaining firm that the Brazilian won't be sold, the Catalans have turned their attention to a different Premier League star.

Mahrez has declared his intent to depart the 2015-16 Premier League champions, but the Foxes have turned down three bids from Roma – the last of which was worth €40m.

But it appears the 2016 PFA Player of the Year will get his move away from the King Power on deadline day, and he'll be joining Lionel Messi and Co. at Camp Nou.