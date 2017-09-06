Mahrez, Musa named in Leicester's Premier League squad

Goal summarises the biggest transfer talk involving Barcelona as the Catalans seek an improvement in their fortunes

Algeria international, Riyad Mahrez, and Nigeria’s Ahmed Musa were named in Leicester City’s 25-man squad for the 2017/18 English Premier League season.

The club announced the team following the closure of the transfer window with both players - whose future at the club were uncertain - making the squad.

A host of European outfits were believed to be on the heels of the 26-year-old but none of the mooted deals materialised.

Musa who endured a torrid time in his debut campaign at the King Power Stadium last season was thought to be on his way to Hull City on loan but will now aim to impress Craig Shakespeare in order to get more playing time.

Mahrez’s compatriot, Islam Slimani also made the list while Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were listed in the Under-21 team as they do not count as part of the club's 25-man squad.

The Africans will be expected to be in action when Leicester host Victor Moses' Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on Saturday