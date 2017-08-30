Mahrez released by Algeria to complete Leicester City exit

The 2016 PFA Player of the Year has been linked with a move all summer and now seems set to depart, with Barcelona linked with his signature

Riyad Mahrez has been released by the Algerian national team so he can complete his move away from Leicester City.

The winger has been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium all summer, with Monaco and Roma having previously shown an interest.

He has since been linked with Manchester United and Barcelona, and he looks set to depart the Foxes before the window closes.

Mahrez has spent the past week preparing for his country's World Cup qualifying match against Zambia on Saturday, but will now leave the camp so as to complete a move that could be worth in the region of €50 million.

In a statement released on Twitter, the Algerian Football Associaltion said: "Mahrez [is] allowed to go formalise his transfer to a new club."

Having released a statement at the end of last season outlining his wish to leave the 2015-16 Premier League champions, Mahrez has endured a frustrating summer.

Monaco pulled out of the race early due to financial reasons while reported interest from Arsenal never materialised as they focused their efforts on Monaco's Thomas Lemar.

Roma had three bids - the last of which was worth €40m - rejected by Leicester, who value the 2016 PFA Player of the Year at closer to €50m.

Should Barcelona be Mahrez's final destination, he would have until Friday to complete the move, as the transfer window in Spain closes a day later than the majority of the main European nations.