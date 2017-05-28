Maikaba confirms Akwa United’s Babangida’s return date

The Promise Keepers’ coach has revealed that his striker will be available for selection in the next fortnight after his injury return.

Akwa United head coach, Abdu Maikaba has revealed that one of his top marksmen, Hassan Babangida is due back for topflight action in the next two weeks after the striker’s full recovery from his ankle injury.

Babangida sustained the injury in their first round tie against Sunshine Stars and the player has not been able to feature for the Promise Keepers but Maikaba speaking ahead of their Sunday tie with ABS disclosed that the former Heartland forward has fully recovered from the injury and that he is very close to full match fitness.

“We do not have injury worries at all presently because the last player on the injury list was Babangida and he is back to the team training seriously to regain full fitness and in the next two weeks latest he should be available for selection,” Maikaba told Goal.

“We are eager to sustain our present form and ABS have visited us at the wrong time. It won’t be any easy match but I believe in my players to get the job done again.”