Maikaba hopes to overturn Akwa United's fortune vs. Sunshine Stars

The Promise Keepers’ tactician is eyeing a favourable result that will see his side move to the final of the competition despite a first leg loss

Akwa United’s coach Abdu Maikaba hopes to overturn their Federation Cup semi-final first leg defeat to Sunshine Stars in Uyo.

An Ajibola Otegbeye header condemned the Promise Keepers to a first leg 1-0 deficit, and Maikaba is eyeing a turnaround when both sides meet in the reverse fixture on Sunday.

“I want to state that our preparations have been going on well. We are training normally and are waiting patiently for the game on Sunday," Maikaba told Goal.

"We have the character to score more than the lone goal we conceded in Ijebu Ode. We will continue with the rest of preparations and hoping that things will go according to plan.

“We need to re-enact the atmosphere that was prevalent prior to the game we played with Katsina United Feeders again this term. We must find a way to halt the defeat we have suffered in our last two games if we are to progress to the final.

“We need to start the game well and strive to be as relentless as possible to ensure that we stage a comeback and kill off the game as soon as it starts."