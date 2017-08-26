Maikaba lauds Akwa United players after Lobi Stars win

The Promise Keepers coach showered encomiums on his players who secured victory over their Makurdi counterparts at the Uyo Township Stadium

Akwa United ’s Abdu Maikaba expresses his surprise at how fast his wards blended with the Uyo Township Stadium following their win against Lobi Stars on Friday.

The Promise Keepers were ordered by the League Management Company to play their home tie with the Pride of Benue at the Uyo Township Stadium because of the renovations on the Godswill Akpabio Stadium which will be used for Nigeria's 2018 World Cup qualifier encounter with Cameroon.

“The pitch we used wasn’t our home ground but my players adjusted very well and played very well too. I thought the game would be difficult because of the nature of the pitch but my players did their best to ensure that they didn’t allow that to bother them,” Maikaba told Goal .

“The three points were very important and now that we have got it, we will continue to do our best to ensure that we get something out of our away tie with Shooting Stars before the final fixture with Kano Pillars. We still have our destiny in our hands and we will take the remaining games very seriously."

Akwa United are third in the league table with 57 points from 36 games after Musa Newman and Gabriel Okechukwu goals rendered Kingsley Eduwo’s strike a mere consolation for the Pride of Benue on Friday.