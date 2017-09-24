Maikaba offers Nigeria tips ahead of Wafu Cup final

Salisu Yusuf's men have struggled to get goals on their road to the final, and the Akwa United gaffer is suggesting some ideas against the Black Stars

Akwa United coach Abdul Maikaba has offered some ideas to help Nigeria defeat Ghana in the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations final on Sunday.

The Super Eagles defeated 10-man Benin Republic 1-0 in the semi-final of the championship to set up a date with the Black Stars.

Though Salisu Yusuf's men are yet to let in any goal, they have been wasteful in front of goal, and the Promise Keepers' handler has given some useful tips.

"The only area I will advise the coach is to work on the finishing of the team," Maikaba told Goal.

"We ought to have scored more against Benin Republic when they were a man down, but we struggled all through missing the chances that came our way.

"Against Ghana, our strikers need to be calm and composed. They must try to score one or two goals early enough against Ghana.

"If the coach can talk to the players on some of these issues, I believe it will give us a perfect result against the Black Stars on Sunday."

Fox Sports holds exclusive rights to the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations.