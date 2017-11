The Super Eagles defender copped an injury during preparation for the Fivers' league encounter against Cologne

Leon Balogun has undergone a successful surgery after suffering a fracture to his left hand on Friday, according to Mainz 05.

The Nigeria defender was said to have been wounded in the O-Fives Friday session but has been treated.

“Leon Balogun suffered a fracture to his left hand on Friday and has undergone surgery. Luckily, he will be able to carry on playing,” Mainz tweeted.

“Get well soon, Leon!”