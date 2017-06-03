Makaab: KV Oostende star Jali to consider offers from South Africa

The former Orlando Pirates midfield maestro is in the final 12 months of his contract at the Belgian club

KV Oostende midfielder Andile Jali will consider returning to the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The 27-year-old player is expected to leave the Belgian First Division A side during the upcoming Transfer Window.

PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs are both believed to be monitoring Jali's situation at Oostende.

His agent Mike Makaab of Prosport International has revealed that the South Africa international has offers from Europe and South Africa.



"We are looking at a move for him‚” Makaab told Times Media Digital.

“We have been contacted and there has been some interest from both Europe and South Africa," he added.

“But if he does come back to South Africa it will have to be a lucrative deal for him‚ because he is now an experienced player who is a regular in the national team," he concluded.

Jali, who made 21 appearances for Oostende during the 2016/17 season, was linked with a possible move to English Championship side Leeds United last year.

However, the move never materialized and the Eastern Cape-born player stayed for another season at the Ostend-based side.