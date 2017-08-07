Makarova completes comeback to take out Citi Open

Ekaterina Makarova lost the opening set but fought back to prevail 3-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-0 against fourth seed Julia Goerges in Sunday's final.

Russian seventh seed Ekaterina Makarova has been crowned WTA Citi Open champion after rallying to beat Julia Goerges in Washington.

Makarova lost the opening set but fought back to prevail 3-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-0 against fourth seed Goerges in Sunday's final.

Goerges served for the match in the second set, however, the German was unable to close it out as Makarova claimed her third career title and first since 2014.

"Every time when I was coming back, I was really enjoying, and dreaming to win this tournament, and here it is. I'm so happy about that," Makarova said.

"I don't have a coach this week with me, but I have some great supporters. The crowd was just amazing and I heard a lot of Russians today...all tournament, I just really enjoyed this week. It was amazing."