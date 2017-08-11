Makelele amazed by Swansea's Premier League survival 'miracle'

Claude Makelele has hailed the work done by Paul Clement to keep the Welsh side in the Premier League last season, praising his colleague's intelligence and motivational skills.

When Clement replaced Bob Bradley to become the Swans' third manager of the season last term, he brought Makelele with him as his assistant and the pair were faced with a daunting task. The club were languishing in the relegation zone when the new management team were installed in January, but they finished the season in 15th place

As Swansea prepare to embark on another campaign in England's top flight against Southampton on Saturday, Makelele has reflected on the incredible the turnaround in fortunes that they achieved.

“It was miraculous,” the former Chelsea star told Goal. "I think it is a miracle, but Paul Clement is very intelligent, [he is] a very intelligent manager.

“He knows the job, he knows the way to make the players give more energy. Everything that happens, Paul understands. What happens about the results, about management, about the players. He changed a lot of things.

“He made the players competitive together. He explained to them also that everything is possible in football. Lots of players don't believe this but I know, having played football, that everything is possible.

“It changed how it was working at the training ground. He explained to them the movements, told them to play together and fighting until the last minute in the last game and the result would come.

“Sometimes it is difficult when you are in this position [in the table], you are not comfortable, you lose your confidence, you lose the way you play. All the time you are thinking negative.

“It is a big job to change the mind of the player but I think he had a good result. In every training session, you get some results, a positive result. He will keep going and working with this positive thinking to make the results for the club to stay in the Premier League.

“I think you need to understand the players, you also need to tell them the truth, it is very important that you never lie with them. Tell the truth, sometimes you are strong, sometimes you are cool. You need to be both. These are human people.

