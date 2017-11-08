The making of Michael O'Neill - the man who took Northern Ireland from the wilderness to the verge of the World Cup

Michael O’Neill’s managerial career could hardly have started in less glamourous surroundings or in worse circumstances: April 2006, Brechin City versus St. Johnstone, Scottish First Division. The attendance at Glebe Park? 876.

O’Neill had taken charge of a Brechin team that had won one of its previous 31 league games, but which amazingly had not been relegated - officially. After a 2-0 win for St. Johnstone, though, Brechin were down. It was official.

It meant that on the first day of O’Neill’s management, he had suffered not just defeat, but relegation. He was 36.

“The pay was all right and I got a car,” O’Neill says now of his curious decision to take over in such a predicament.

Eleven-and-a-half years on and he has Northern Ireland in a World Cup play-off against Switzerland. O’Neill has already overseen Northern Ireland’s presence in the European Championships for the first time and a rise in the Fifa rankings from 129th to 20th.

He has outperformed his resources by some distance, taking a fragmented, losing collection of players and turning them into a formidable unit. Some faces have changed along the way since O’Neill’s first international match 5½ years ago, but many have remained the same. O’Neill has changed their style, attitude and ultimately, their outcomes.

“A culture of standards,” is Aaron Hughes’s description of the Irish environment O’Neill has created and some of it goes back to those first hours and days at Glebe Park.

“Brechin was a great grounding,” O’Neill says of his two years there.

Having spent time at Sporting Lisbon as part of his Pro Licence, this was different. This was managing in the raw, making decisions on contracts that may not have looked complicated, but which were. As O’Neill says: “I’d to take a knife to the squad and if you think it’s difficult with a player earning plenty, it’s more difficult with a lad who’s relying on £200 a week.”