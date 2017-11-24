The making of Mohamed Salah: How Liverpool's dangerman has become one of the Premier League's most feared

As is the more sophisticated nature of the modern game, Liverpool now use a specific dataset for every position on the pitch, that make it easier to properly assess players. As is the nature of the more mature Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, he has hit every one of those markers for his position - and it has made him almost impossible to defend against when on form.

That form has also led to even more obviously impressive numbers: nine goals in 12 games, to break Robbie Fowler’s record for the most striking start to a Liverpool career. It’s fair to say that the Egyptian has already passed some expectations, but not just from his signing for Liverpool. Also from his signing for Chelsea back in January 2014.

That standard of performance and the fact he is facing his former Premier League club for the first time means his development since then will occupy a lot of the focus ahead of Saturday’s match at Anfield, but perhaps more relevant is what it says about the recruitment policies of both clubs, and how his current level will condition the game.

First of all, those close to Chelsea’s hierarchy say there has always been something of a myth about the initial Salah signing from Basel in 2014. They maintain he was not just purchased because his availability coincided with Jose Mourinho’s need for a substitute forward and the opportunity to irritate Liverpool, but that he was actually an entirely logical Michael Emenalo signing. At a mere 21 years of age at the time, Salah was just another young talent signed as part of the longer-term plan to buy the next generation of stars before they became stars - and thereby save a lot of money.

There were some players in the Chelsea squad at the time who didn’t think he was good enough to ever become one of those stars, and there weren’t too many elsewhere disagreeing. That has obviously started to change, but there isn’t anything particularly interesting about his drastic improvement. Those who know him merely put it down to, well… growing up a bit, getting closer to his prime, getting with better age and being surer of himself. He’s no longer the nervous kid he admitted he was at Chelsea, having so developed in Italy and especially at Roma.