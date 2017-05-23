Makinwa tips Anaekwe for Super Eagles call-up after wonder goal

The gaffer has nothing but praise for Saraki Boy and thinks he can become a player of the senior national team soon

Henry Makinwa believes Ebuka Anaekwe has the potential to excel at the top level and hopes the ABS defender earn his place in the senior national team.

The youngster has progressed into a key figure with the Saraki Boys since joining the club in 2013 and his solo effort gave them a 2-1 victory over El Kanemi Warriors.

The Ilorin based outfit gaffer further tipped the defender’s 69th-minute match winner for the Nigeria Professional Football League goal of the season.

"I think Ebuka [Anaekwe]'s goal against El Kanemi Warriors should be the goal of the season," Makinwa told Goal.

"It was a wonderful finish. I'm confident he will become a Super Eagles player soon if the thing is done the right in the country.

"There are three players that deserve to be in Super Eagles from here, but I don't know why Gernot Rohr [Super Eagles coach] is yet to come to Ilorin to watch my team.

"I'm sure Ebuka will play in the national team soon and also in a European league top club.

"He showed himself against El Kanemi and everyone was just happy with his performance. His great character has continued to single him out.

"He did it in our FA Cup semi-final and final. He got a great will-power and strength in him to compete at the top level.

"His consistent good display means he is ready to make the move to a better league and challenge for a place in the Super Eagles."