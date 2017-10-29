Mako Vunipola keen to power up against Wales pack and clinch England Test spot

Mako Vunipola is relishing the ­unexpected opportunity to test his scrummaging strength and power in a special one-off training day with Wales at former club Bristol.

The British and Irish Lions prop also shrugged off the potential for injuries to both international packs prior to the autumn internationals with Eddie Jones keen for his men to “rip” into their counterparts when the two sets of forwards clash next Monday.

Jones and the Wales head coach, Warren Gatland, will let their big men do battle in a series of scrums and line-outs with the feeling that familiarity in training breeds contempt and taking on their northern hemisphere rivals will help to close the gap on New Zealand.

Vunipola is keen on Jones’ comments about seeing “who has the biggest chest”. The prop warmed up for England’s mini-camp in Portugal this week with a fine try and an impressive all-rounder performance as Saracens swept back to the top of the Premiership table with their win over London Irish.

“Whatever Eddie has in store for us down there we will have to be ready for it,” Vunipola said. “We see it as an opportunity for us to learn and even though it won’t be a game, as a forward pack we want to do as best as we can. I’m sure the Welsh will be the same.

“There’s a risk of injury wherever you go or compete against. But injuries only come if you go into something with the wrong mind-set. We certainly won’t do that.

“When you go up against your fellow team-mates with England you know each other enough. But when you go up against a very good Welsh scrummaging pack you know it’s going to be massive. It’s going to be like a game.”

Vunipola bursts through to score Credit: PA