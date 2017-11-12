Mako Vunipola warns England 'play like that against Australia and we'll be taken apart'

Mako Vunipola has warned that England will be at risk of being torn apart by Australia at Twickenham on Saturday unless Eddie Jones’ side significantly improve their performance following an underwhelming victory over Argentina.

The warning came as Michael Cheika, the Wallabies head coach, claimed his side was not being shown enough respect after extending their unbeaten run to seven matches following a 29-21 victory over Wales.

Jones admitted that his side and their supporters had been left disappointed by what he described as a “grindathon” display in the 21-8 victory over Los Pumas, which lacked both “understanding and fluency”.

Vunipola, who received the man-of-the-match award on Saturday, admitted that a similar type of display would likely be punished by the Wallabies, who arrived in the UK on the back of a thrilling 23-18 victory over New Zealand last month.

“We have to look at the game, see where we can improve and take the learning otherwise, if we don’t have that cohesiveness... Australia (given) the team they are at the moment and the form they’re in at the moment, they’ll take you apart," said Vunipola.

“We’re going into it with a new slate, new opportunities to perform better than we did and we know Australia will be a tough opponent and one we’re looking forward to.

“We know we’ve got areas to work on. But the important thing was coming out, getting the win. We know we were rusty in certain elements. It’s going to be another step up next week isn’t it. That’s going to be a tough game. but look, we won and we’ve still got areas to work on. We’re not in a bad place.

“You’ve got to take the learning from it, you can’t brush things under the carpet. There were some good bits as well. I think we defended pretty well. Unfortunately our discipline wasn’t too great in allowing them out too easily. And as a team that’s something we’ve got to address. But all in all a good first hit out, with much work to do.”

Cheika fired the first mind games salvo ahead of Saturday’s match by claiming “the pundits over here don't think we have much of a chance - they have already given England 3-0 for November.

"I saw one guy say, 'with all respect to Australia, a good club side would beat them'.”

Jones, meanwhile, took exception to being questioned about how he would have felt if he had paid £100 to watch his side’s victory against Argentina - and whether it represented value for money for supporters at Twickenham.

“We gave 100 per cent effort. I don’t understand the question,” said Jones.

“I am not a columnist, I am not a businessman. All I do is coach a rugby team. I try to get them to play as hard as we can. We played hard. We might not have played well but we played hard. So I am disappointed in the question."

Jones countered that the match, which was decided by a try from Semesa Rokoduguni in the 66th minute, had been a valuable one through the prism of preparation for the World Cup in Japan in 2019.

“I thought most of the guys did pretty well, we just didn’t play well as a team,” he added.

“I am disappointed if you thought we didn’t try hard, really disappointed - because we tried hard. You’ve just got to look at the players when they came off. They gave everything. Sometimes it just doesn’t click.”

Joe Marler, the Harlequins prop who missed the victory over Argentina because of a three-week suspension for striking Wasps’ Will Rowlands with his arm during a Champions Cup match last month, rejoined the England camp on Sunday and is likely to be fast-tracked straight into the 23-man squad to face Australia.

Jonny May, the Leicester wing, is also likely to return to the starting line-up, after missing Saturday’s game with a hamstring injury, as part of a new-look back three.

Mike Brown, the England full-back, is undergoing a return-to-play concussion protocol after being removed from the action during the first half of Saturday’s game. He sustained a head injury after being clattered in the air by his opposite number, Joaquin Tuculet, as he caught a high ball.

If Brown is not passed fit, Watson is likely to switch from the wing to full-back after covering for Brown on Saturday.

Mike Brown falls awkwardly after a tackle from Joaquin Tuculet

Jones’ major selection decision, however, will be whether or not to bring Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje back into the side after the Lions pair were rested against Argentina, with Farrell handed the job of a water carrier on Saturday.

Short-term logic suggests both should start, but Jones declared that his concern now is long-term planning for the World Cup.

“I’ve said this a number of times,” Jones added. “We are trying to win the World Cup in 2019 so everything we do now is about trying to win the World Cup so the way we manage the player is with that in mind – for them to be at their best by November 2, 2019.

“So we’re looking at those players. Some players need to get more work at other things. At this stage, that’s the case with those two and we’ll continue doing that until we think they need to play.”

Ben Te'o was also named in a 35-man squad on Sunday night. The Worcester centre will remain in the camp until Wednesday to continue his rehab on an ankle injury he picked up last month while on club duty.

England team (possible): A Watson, E Daly, J Joseph, H Slade, J May, G Ford, B Youngs; M Vunipola, D Hartley, D Cole, G Kruis, C Lawes, C Robshaw, S Underhill, N Hughes.