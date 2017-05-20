Makua: Ekstein needs to leave Kaizer Chiefs on loan

Goal spoke to the Amakhosi legend about Ekstein, who has come in leaps and bounds for the club, though he is a bit-part player

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Frank Makua says that a season-long loan move will help Pule Ekstein improve as a player.

“A loan move will help him grow because sitting on the bench at Chiefs week in and week out doesn’t help him at all. So I believe it’s best if they loan him out,” Makua told Goal .

Ekstein has played 17 PSL matches this season - six starts and 11 substitute appearances.

Makua is also not particularly impressed with George Maluleka, who needs to up his game.

“Another player who is not consistent is George Maluleka. Since he performed so well against (Bloemfontein) Celtic, where he scored a beautiful goal, he hasn’t been giving the same performance,” he said.

“If you remember he was also complaining about not getting a chance, now that he has been given a chance he is not making use of it.

“So I don’t know what’s wrong with these players because when you play for Chiefs, you must use of every chance that you get because a lot of players want to play for this club,” Makua concluded.