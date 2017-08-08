Makwala withdrawn from 400m final due to illness

The 400m final at the IAAF World Championships will not feature Isaac Makwala, who has been withdrawn due to illness.

After Makwala pulled out of his 200m heat on Monday, the Local Organising Committee in London stated an outbreak of gastroenteritis had hit one of the official team hotels.

Public Health England (PHE) revealed approximately 30 people had reported illness and two cases had been confirmed as norovirus by laboratory testing.

Makwala had been hoping to dethrone reigning world and Olympic champion and world-record holder Wayde van Niekerk in the 400m but was withdrawn "due to a medical condition on the instruction of the IAAF medical delegate".

Earlier on Tuesday, Makwala was quoted as telling Mmegi: "I feel fine, no tests were conducted on me. I'm still in the dark whether I am going to run tonight."

A PHE statement said that "most people make a full recovery within one or two days, without treatment", meaning Makwala should be available for the 4x400m relay.

The first round will take place during Saturday's first session, with the following day's final representing the last race of the championships.

PHE London deputy director for health protection Deborah Turbitt said the organisation was "working closely with the London 2017 organisers and the hotel to provide infection control advice to limit the spread of illness".