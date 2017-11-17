Malan posts century as England impress in Townsville

After Mark Stoneman's century, Dawid Malan followed suit with 109 for England in Townsville on Friday.

Dawid Malan became England's second centurion in their final warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI as the tourists stepped up preparations for the Ashes.

It was all about rivals Australia on Friday after forgotten man Tim Paine and maligned veteran Shaun Marsh earned shock recalls for the opening two Tests in the battle for the coveted urn, which gets under way in Brisbane next Thursday.

While former players, pundits and fans dissected the surprising selections for the hosts, England went about their business in Townsville, where they were all out for 515 on day three.

After Mark Stoneman posted England's first century of their Australia tour on Thursday, Malan followed in his team-mate's footsteps with an impressive 109 at Tony Ireland Stadium.

Returning to the crease at 337-3 in response to CA XI's 250, Malan took centre stage with the 30-year-old's first ton in England colours, taking control against an underwhelming bowling attack.

It took Malan 191 runs to celebrate his century before a mix-up with Moeen Ali prior to lunch saw him dismissed following a direct hit from Jake Carder.

While Malan passed 50 for the third time on tour, England captain Joe Root also impressed with the bat as he fell short of a hundred.

Root made 83 before he drove a Daniel Fallins delivery straight to mid-on – becoming the 11th Englishman on tour to make a half-century but fail to bring up three figures.

Chris Woakes added 36 and Mason Crane was unbeaten on 25 before the tourists reduced the CA XI to 121-3 at stumps – trailing by 144 – with Moeen taking 3-42.