Malaysia FA move up FIFA ranking in June

After dropping one spot in May, the Harimau Malaya move up the FIFA ranking again this month, according to the latest update.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

According to the latest FIFA ranking announced by the world's football governing body on Thursday, Malaysia have moved up three spots to the 155th place.

This movement came despite the fact that the Harimau Malaya have not played in any official match since March, a goalless draw against the Philippines.

The latest update means Malaysia remain as the fourth highest South East Asian side behind Vietnam (131), Thailand (127) and the Philippines (126). Interestingly, all South East Asian sides moved up the ladder except for East Timor which dropped one place to 196, and Brunei which remained in 188th place.

Among the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) nations, Malaysia have moved up to 27th, from 29th in the previous update at the start of May.

The best mover in the latest update is New Zealand, which shot up 17 spots to 95th place, while the worst is Mauritania which dropped down 13 places to 104.

In the previous update which was announced in early May, Malaysia had dropped one spot from 157th place.

Malaysia will have a chance to collect more ranking points this month, when they take on Lebanon at home on June 13, in their first 2019 Asian Cup qualification group match.