Malaysia and Myanmar favourites to advance from Group A

It will be an exciting battle in the football event in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games as 11 teams battle it out for the glory of the gold medal. Here, Goal profiles Group A where host Malaysia are drawn together with Singapore, Myanmar, Brunei and Laos.

Malaysia

How they did in 2015: In the last games in Singapore two years ago, Malaysia failed to qualify out from the group stage - finishing only third in the group behind Thailand and Vietnam. A heavy 5-1 loss to Vietnam was quickly followed by a narrow 1-0 defeat to Thailand that doused Malaysia's hopes of reaching the knock-out stage.

Record in SEA Games: Malaysia has won the gold medal six times, last doing it in the 2011 edition. Historically, Malaysia has always been one of the main contenders for this event and in the last two games that was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia managed to enter the final - winning one (1989) and losing the other (2001).

Who's the coach: Datuk Ong Kim Swee took over the head coach role from Frank Bernhardt early in 2017 but has had prior experience leading squads to the SEA Games. This will be his fourth time in the tournament, making him the most experienced coach in the tournament.

Player to watch: Kedah Syafiq Ahmad will assume one of the forward positions for Ong's team and he will the one that the country depend on to find the back of the next. He is prolific in front of goal with is constantly getting himself in the right position to be a dangerman.

Recent form: The Malaysian team just came off the back of qualifying for the 2018 AFC U23 finals after fending off the challenges of Thailand and Indonesia. To do that in Thailand's own backyard and with a squad that was shorn of a few key players - is a great motivation for the team ahead of the SEA Games.

Singapore

How they did in 2015: Like Malaysia, Singapore also finished third in their group and thus had an early exit from the tournament that was held in their country. A slim 1-2 defeat to Myanmar saw their victors accompanying Indonesia into the semi-finals stage.

Record in SEA Games: Singapore has never won the gold medal in the tournament though they did come close on three different occasions. However the last time that they entered the final was the one in 1989. Perhaps playing in Kuala Lumpur will once again work in their favour.

Who's the coach: Frenchman Richard Tardy is Singapore's head coach, a man whose experience saw him managing in the Greece Super League as well as Lebanon national team in the past.

Player to watch: Home United's Adam Swandi is the main man for Singapore and it will be on him that his team look for inspiration. Home United's great run in the 2017 AFC Cup has put Adam in the limelight and the stage is set for him to shine at the KL games.

Recent form: Singapore failed to qualify for the 2018 AFC U23 Championship after they only finished third in the group that contained Australia, Myanmar and Brunei. Only a win over Brunei saved them from total embarrassment after losses to the other two teams.

