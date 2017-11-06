Malaysia 4 Indonesia 1: Clinical Tigers on course for qualification after thumping archrivals

Despite having struggled in their earlier group qualification matches, Malaysia U19's picked the right time to gain momentum against Indonesia U19.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Malaysia U19 are on course to qualify for the 2018 AFC U-19 Championship, after thumping archrivals Indonesia U19 4-1 in their Group F qualification match on Monday. An early Hadi Fayyadh Abdul Razak penalty and Akhyar Rashid goal gave Malaysia the lead, but a goal by Indonesia's Hanis Sagara just before halftime failed to spark a comeback. Instead Malaysia extended their lead with two early goals in the second half, a Shivan Pillay Asokan header and another penalty by Hadi, to impress at the Paju National Football Centre, South Korea.

Both teams went into the match on three points, but Malaysia needed only a draw in order to finish the group qualification stage as one of the second-placed sides, as the match is Indonesia's final group match. The Garudas meanwhile have qualified as they are the final tournament hosts. However a win was imperative to the Young Tigers, in order to qualifiy as one of the five best second-placed teams.

Malaysia's performance had not been all too convincing as compared to Indonesia's before Monday. Against Timor Leste they won 3-1 before a second team laboured to record a slim 1-0 win over minnows Brunei, while against these two sides Indonesia won 5-0, respectively.

Surprisingly, it was Malaysia who could have gone in front as early as the sixth minute, when Nik Akif Syahiran Nik Mat released Akhyar on the left, but the latter missed with his shot.

However just a minute later, Akif again proved his mettle, winning a penalty by drawing a foul from Indonesia goalkeeper Gianluca Rossy. Striker Hadi's kick was weak, but it was enough to send the custodian the wrong way.