Malaysia U19 boys listed in OKS' preliminary squad for AFC U23 Championship

Preparations will begin for Malaysia's first ever appearance in the AFC U23 Championship in January.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The Malaysian FA (FAM) has released the preliminary call-up list for Malaysia U23's centralised camp, ahead of the 2018 AFC U23 Championship in January.

The list includes four players from Malaysia U19, who recently qualified for the 2018 AFC U19 Championship. They are Shivan Pillay Asokan (PKNS FC), Hadi Fayyadh Abdul Razak (JDT II), Nik Akif Syahiran Nik Mat (Kelantan) and Thivandaran Karnan (Pulau Pinang).

Head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee has dropped three players from the squad, who in their last outing won silver medal at the 2017 SEA Games in August. They are Kedah's Amirul Hisyam Awang Kechik and Ariff Farhan Md Isa, as well as the injured Pulau Pinang striker Kumaahran Sathasivam.

The centralised camp will begin on November 27 at the FAM headquarters in Kelana Jaya. They will then continue training in Mokpo, South Korea on December 17, before leaving for Nanjing, China for the AFC finals which kick off on January 9.

The Young Tigers have been drawn in Group C in the tournament, alongside Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Iraq.